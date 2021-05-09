Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEP. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.