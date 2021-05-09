Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$44.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$33.34 and a 12-month high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -146.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

