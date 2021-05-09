BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BRP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Shares of DOOO opened at $93.11 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

