Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

