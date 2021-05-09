Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

