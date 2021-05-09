Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $133.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.