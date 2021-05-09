Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $688,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

