Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

