Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.94. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

