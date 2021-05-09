Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 176 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

