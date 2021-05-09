Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

