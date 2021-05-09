Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

