Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $331.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

