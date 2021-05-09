C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 276,003 shares.The stock last traded at $33.21 and had previously closed at $32.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.