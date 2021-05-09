Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE CBT opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cabot has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

