CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00251349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 385.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.51 or 0.01178922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.50 or 0.99996765 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

