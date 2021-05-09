CaluraCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (CLC)

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, CaluraCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One CaluraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CaluraCoin has a market capitalization of $18,011.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin Coin Profile

CaluraCoin (CRYPTO:CLC) is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 14,821,830 coins and its circulating supply is 14,788,954 coins. CaluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @caluracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CaluraCoin’s official website is www.caluracoin.com.br.

