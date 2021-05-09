Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

CLXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 223,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

