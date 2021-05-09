Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.81 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. 402,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,774. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.