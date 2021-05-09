Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,888,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,008,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

