Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 276112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,008,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

