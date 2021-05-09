Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.58

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.58 and last traded at C$24.53, with a volume of 1935839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

