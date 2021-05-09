Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $50.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,552. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

