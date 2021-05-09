Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 416,184 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.