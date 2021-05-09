Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.