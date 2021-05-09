Canaccord Genuity Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

