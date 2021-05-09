Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heat Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

