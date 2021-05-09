Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $17.64 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 47.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $2,057,938.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,743.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

