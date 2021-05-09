Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.29

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €129.29 ($152.11) and traded as high as €153.40 ($180.47). Capgemini shares last traded at €153.40 ($180.47), with a volume of 419,823 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €129.29.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.