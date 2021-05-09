Capital One Financial Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

