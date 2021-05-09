CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

