CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

BK opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

