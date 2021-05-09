CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $119.74 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $130.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

