CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3,939.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

