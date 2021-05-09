CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

