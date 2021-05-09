Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.56 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $628.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

