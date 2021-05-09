Carbon (CRBN) One Day Volume Tops $953,487.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $953,487.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

