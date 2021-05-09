Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. 778,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

