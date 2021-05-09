Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardiovascular Systems updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CSII traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

