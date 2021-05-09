Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $36.49. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 300 shares.

The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

