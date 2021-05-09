CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 85,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,057. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

MTBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

