CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.28. CarGurus shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 13,637 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.