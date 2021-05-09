CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.91 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CARG stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,817,230.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

