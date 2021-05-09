Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:CARS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.