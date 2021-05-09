Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 9.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cars.com traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 23,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 560,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

CARS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $960.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.