Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 59.5% over the last three years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

CRI stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

