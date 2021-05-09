Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 59.5% over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

CRI opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

