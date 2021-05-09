Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT Raised to $19.00

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

CBIO opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

