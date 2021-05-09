Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

