Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.10 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

